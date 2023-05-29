The Brown Note: 2023-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2023

  1. Lumpsucker – Stain
  2. Red Rascal – Dark Horsey
  3. Beautiful Black – Fortified Wife
  4. Pere Ubu – Love Like Gravity
  5. CHOP – Rinse & Repeat
  6. Dagwood Spooner – I Like Food
  7. Friends – 99 Problems
  8. Love Turds – Laboratory Olympics
  9. Breaking Circus – Smoker’s Paradise
  10. Adam Bohman – Maggie May
  11. Crunt – Don’t Crunt With Me Baby
  12. D.I – Youth In Asia
  13. Sods – Television Sect
  14. Jack Ruby – Hit & Run
  15. Kiss My Poodles Donkey – Truck
  16. Bloodloss – Dance On Hate Street
  17. Jemima Jemima – Meditating On Talkbox
  18. Negativland – Pip Digs Pep
  19. Missing Foundation – Go Sit On the Beach
  20. William S Burroughs – The Saints Go Marching Through All Popular Tunes
  21. Robespierre’s jaw – &&&
  22. The Dead Menzies – So Neurotic
  23. The Testors – Time Is Mine
  24. Ideal – Schwein
  25. MX-80 Sound – Face of the Earth
  26. Die Klopferbande – Cadillac Im Ghetto
  27. Bobak Jons Malone – Mona Lose
  28. Mourning Reign – Satisfaction Guaranteed
  29. Parlour Walls – Hesitation
  30. The Flamin’ Groovies – City Lights
  31. Quicksilver Messenger Service – Pride of Man
  32. Parish Hall – Ain’t Feelin’ Too Bad
  33. Jimi Hendrix – Manic Depression
  34. 15-60-75 – Thief
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Vanishing Point: 2023-05-30

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-05-29

Current track

Title

Artist