The Brown Note: 2023-05-29

- Lumpsucker – Stain
- Red Rascal – Dark Horsey
- Beautiful Black – Fortified Wife
- Pere Ubu – Love Like Gravity
- CHOP – Rinse & Repeat
- Dagwood Spooner – I Like Food
- Friends – 99 Problems
- Love Turds – Laboratory Olympics
- Breaking Circus – Smoker’s Paradise
- Adam Bohman – Maggie May
- Crunt – Don’t Crunt With Me Baby
- D.I – Youth In Asia
- Sods – Television Sect
- Jack Ruby – Hit & Run
- Kiss My Poodles Donkey – Truck
- Bloodloss – Dance On Hate Street
- Jemima Jemima – Meditating On Talkbox
- Negativland – Pip Digs Pep
- Missing Foundation – Go Sit On the Beach
- William S Burroughs – The Saints Go Marching Through All Popular Tunes
- Robespierre’s jaw – &&&
- The Dead Menzies – So Neurotic
- The Testors – Time Is Mine
- Ideal – Schwein
- MX-80 Sound – Face of the Earth
- Die Klopferbande – Cadillac Im Ghetto
- Bobak Jons Malone – Mona Lose
- Mourning Reign – Satisfaction Guaranteed
- Parlour Walls – Hesitation
- The Flamin’ Groovies – City Lights
- Quicksilver Messenger Service – Pride of Man
- Parish Hall – Ain’t Feelin’ Too Bad
- Jimi Hendrix – Manic Depression
- 15-60-75 – Thief
