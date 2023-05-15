The Brown Note: 2023-05-15

  1. King Snake Ropost – The Ledge Does Dallas
  2. Fear & Loathing – Born In the Swamp
  3. CHOP – Jam 49
  4. Mudhoney – Tom Herman’s Hermits
  5. Tripod Jimmie – Solace In a Bottle
  6. Ralph Carney & David Thomas – Sunset In Hibernia
  7. Central Deli Band – Bad Girls
  8. The Dream Syndicate – Until Lately
  9. Ant-Bee – My Cat
  10. The Witch Trials – Humanoids From the Deep
  11. Joss Dressle – Graveyard
  12. Naked Prey – One Even Stand
  13. Band of Susans – Excuse My French
  14. Brian Eno – Third Uncle
  15. Dimentia 13 – I am a Whale
  16. Lost & Found – Don’t Fall Down
  17. We All Together – Tomorrow
  18. Fort Mudge Memorial Dump – Tomorrow
  19. Eric Burdon & the Animals – Sky Pilot
  20. Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
  21. The Shag – Stop & Listen
  22. The New Colony Six – Let Me Love You
  23. Undecided – Make Her Cry
  24. Mouse & the Traps – Maid of Sugar, Maid of Spice
  25. The Electric Prunes – Smokestack Lightning
  26. The Doors – Tightrope Ride
  27. Serge Gainsbourg – vu de l’exterieur
