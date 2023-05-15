The Brown Note: 2023-05-15

- King Snake Ropost – The Ledge Does Dallas
- Fear & Loathing – Born In the Swamp
- CHOP – Jam 49
- Mudhoney – Tom Herman’s Hermits
- Tripod Jimmie – Solace In a Bottle
- Ralph Carney & David Thomas – Sunset In Hibernia
- Central Deli Band – Bad Girls
- The Dream Syndicate – Until Lately
- Ant-Bee – My Cat
- The Witch Trials – Humanoids From the Deep
- Joss Dressle – Graveyard
- Naked Prey – One Even Stand
- Band of Susans – Excuse My French
- Brian Eno – Third Uncle
- Dimentia 13 – I am a Whale
- Lost & Found – Don’t Fall Down
- We All Together – Tomorrow
- Fort Mudge Memorial Dump – Tomorrow
- Eric Burdon & the Animals – Sky Pilot
- Tomorrow – My White Bicycle
- The Shag – Stop & Listen
- The New Colony Six – Let Me Love You
- Undecided – Make Her Cry
- Mouse & the Traps – Maid of Sugar, Maid of Spice
- The Electric Prunes – Smokestack Lightning
- The Doors – Tightrope Ride
- Serge Gainsbourg – vu de l’exterieur
