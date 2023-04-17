The Brown Note: 2023-04-17

Written by on April 17, 2023

  1. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is the Enemy
  2. Lola – Billionaire
  3. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…..
  4. Half – Paralysis
  5. Dilettantes – Leonard
  6. Volk Soup – I Shot Him and I Ran
  7. Constant Mongrel – 2×4
  8. The Driven – Mud In Your Eye
  9. Meat Tray – I.T
  10. 25INBOME – Swing Bobby Swing
  11. Romanie – Hallucinating
  12. The Fall – In My Area
  13. Astral Fall – Look For the Sky
  14. Abstracts – Make Up Girl
  15. Death Valley Girls – Magic Powers
  16. The Art of Flying Kites – Thee Sun and Moon
  17. Nekkro Electro – AB-RA-CA-DAVER
  18. Pre-Fix – Underneathica
  19. Richard H Kirk – Insect Friends of Allah
  20. Examplehead – Hear What I Say
  21. Venom P Stinger – Going Nowhere
  22. Rema Rema – Christopher (excerpt)
  23. Joss Dressle – Sordid Tales
  24. Rancid Vat – Ballad of Brigham Young
  25. The Loop Orchestra – Artery
  26. Spacemen 3 – Starship
  27. Peter Cook & Dudley Moore – Bedazzled
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Simple Sounds: 2023-04-18

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-04-17

Current track

Title

Artist