The Brown Note: 2023-04-03

- Throbbing Gristle – Maggot Death (excerpt)
- The Boys Next Door – Somebody’s Watching (excerpt)
- Dead Can Dance – Frontier (excerpt)
- Lou Reed – Andy’s Chest (excerpt)
- Iggy Pop & James Williamson – Consolation Prizes (excerpt)
- Robert Fripp – Disengage (excerpt)
- Ron Rude – Films of Ecstacy
- Ron Rude – Leda’s Myth
- Ron Rude – Child of Love
- Ron Rude – Sixteen in Melbourne
- Ron Rude – Silver City
- Ron Rude – At Least I’ve Got You/Truly Julie
- Painters & Dockers – The Boy Who Lost His Jocks On Flinders Street Station
- Ron Rude – Piano Piano
- The Fabulous Marquises – Honeymoons
- Ron Rude – Pelican
- Ron Rude – Insect Party
- Ron Rude – Piano Piano
- Ron Rude – Black Hole On the Beach
- Ron Rude – The Art of Cheapness
- Ron Rude – How Do You Feel Today?
- The Ron Rude Renaissance – Life Is a Javelin
