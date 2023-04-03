The Brown Note: 2023-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2023

  1. Throbbing Gristle – Maggot Death (excerpt)
  2. The Boys Next Door – Somebody’s Watching (excerpt)
  3. Dead Can Dance – Frontier (excerpt)
  4. Lou Reed – Andy’s Chest (excerpt)
  5. Iggy Pop & James Williamson – Consolation Prizes (excerpt)
  6. Robert Fripp – Disengage (excerpt)
  7. Ron Rude – Films of Ecstacy
  8. Ron Rude – Leda’s Myth
  9. Ron Rude – Child of Love
  10. Ron Rude – Sixteen in Melbourne
  11. Ron Rude – Silver City
  12. Ron Rude – At Least I’ve Got You/Truly Julie
  13. Painters & Dockers – The Boy Who Lost His Jocks On Flinders Street Station
  14. Ron Rude – Piano Piano
  15. The Fabulous Marquises – Honeymoons
  16. Ron Rude – Pelican
  17. Ron Rude – Insect Party
  18. Ron Rude – Piano Piano
  19. Ron Rude – Black Hole On the Beach
  20. Ron Rude – The Art of Cheapness
  21. Ron Rude – How Do You Feel Today?
  22. The Ron Rude Renaissance – Life Is a Javelin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Simple Sounds: 2023-04-04

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-04-03

Current track

Title

Artist