The B Side: 2025-05-24

- Dean Forever – Greatest once
- Tenniscoats – Harp echo
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Things That You Did
- Bat Country – Jim Oblivious Part 2
- Gut Health – Separate States
- Special Features – Maddy’s song
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
- The Man Himself – Dead and gone
- Ghostpoet – Yes, I Helped You Pack
- Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
- Ora Cogan – Bury me
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Jess Johns – Flicker (burn)
- Cable Ties – Silos
- SANAM – Bell
- Fair Maiden – Joe
- Dirty Three – Everything’s fucked
- Oxn – The trees they do grow high
- Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
- Mambali – Yuwani ft. Emily Wurramara
- The Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
- Tropical Fuck Storm (TFS) – Goon show
- Oedema – A dazed concept
- Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
Reader's opinions