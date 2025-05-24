The B Side: 2025-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2025

  1. Dean Forever – Greatest once
  2. Tenniscoats – Harp echo
  3. The Belair Lip Bombs – Things That You Did
  4. Bat Country – Jim Oblivious Part 2
  5. Gut Health – Separate States
  6. Special Features – Maddy’s song
  7. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
  8. The Man Himself – Dead and gone
  9. Ghostpoet – Yes, I Helped You Pack
  10. Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
  11. Ora Cogan – Bury me
  12. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  13. Jess Johns – Flicker (burn)
  14. Cable Ties – Silos
  15. SANAM – Bell
  16. Fair Maiden – Joe
  17. Dirty Three – Everything’s fucked
  18. Oxn – The trees they do grow high
  19. Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
  20. Mambali – Yuwani ft. Emily Wurramara
  21. The Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  22. Tropical Fuck Storm (TFS) – Goon show
  23. Oedema – A dazed concept
  24. Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-24

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2025-05-24

Current track

Title

Artist