The B Side: 2025-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2025

  1. Clusterpuff – Upper manual
  2. Stereolab – Aerial troubles
  3. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
  4. Gratts (Ft. Antony Coppens) – New Horizons
  5. Mala Lama – Speed Of Light
  6. Keanu Nelson – Place Where I Go
  7. Black Country, New Road – For the cold country
  8. Dear Nora – Shadows
  9. Ninetynine – woekenender
  10. Lost in Kiev – Hope, Fights & Disillusions
  11. Mermaidens – Push it
  12. Cat Power – Cross bones style
  13. Light Space Modulator – These things
  14. Felix Mir – Cliffs e2
  15. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
  16. Sarah Mary Chadwick – What am I Gatsby
  17. Floodlights – The light won’t shine forever
  18. Daily Toll – Killincs
  19. Dvrkworld – Us
  20. Raisa K – Tall enough
  21. Oscar the wild – Big think
  22. Glide – Waterfalls
  23. Tropical Fuck Storm – Goon Show
