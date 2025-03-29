The B Side: 2025-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2025

  1. Dean Forever – Greatest once
  2. Son Lux – Nothing Could Possibly Matter More
  3. Georgia Oatley – Roaded eroded
  4. Elizabeth Prophet – Point omega
  5. Mess Esque – Liminal space
  6. Mince For Vince – A year of sundays
  7. Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boy – Chase me
  8. The Man Himself – Raspberry ripple
  9. Vangelis – Blade Runner (End titles)
  10. Swimsuit – Running
  11. Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks theme
  12. Murcof – Ruido
  13. Kate Bush – Running up that hill
  14. Placement – More a Curse (Single)
  15. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – East hastings
  16. Tropical Fuck Storm – Goon show
  17. The Cold Field – All alone
  18. bhdb – bhdb
  19. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea of senses
  20. Cristobal Tapia De Veer – Gifted (hungry kids remix)
  21. The Empty Threats – Phone call (Single)
  22. Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek
  23. Angelo Badalamenti – Mulholland Drive
  24. Ben Salisbury – The Universe Is Deterministic (Plainsong Part 3)
  25. Theodore Shapiro – Main titles
  26. The Native Cats – Dallas
