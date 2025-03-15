The B Side: 2025-03-15

- Bonnie Prince Billy – London may
- Sigur Ros – Stormur
- Swimsuit – Sailing ships
- Gratts – New Horizons (Ft. Antony ony Coppens) (Single)
- PJ Harvey – Autumn term
- bhdb – Battered eye
- Tape/Off – Pixelated Confetti
- Don Caballero – Slice Where You Live Like Pie
- Mala Lama – Fly (Single)
- The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish (Single)
- Liela Moss – Prayers for Rain
- Saigon Soul Revival – Sắc Hoa Cuộc Sống
- Putan Club – Sens la Mort
- Verzanski – Snake Charmer
- YHWH Nailgun – Animal death already breathing
- Empty Threats – Phone call
- Radio free alice – Empty words
- Clamm – And I try
- Macklemore – Fucked up
- Sleepazoid – Alice
- Wilson Tanner – Blush
- Seamus O – Broken Lights
- Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
- Twine – New Old Horse
- Anna echo and the high tides – Spinhead
- Sparklehorse – Piano Fire
Reader's opinions