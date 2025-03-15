The B Side: 2025-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2025

  1. Bonnie Prince Billy – London may
  2. Sigur Ros – Stormur
  3. Swimsuit – Sailing ships
  4. Gratts – New Horizons (Ft. Antony ony Coppens) (Single)
  5. PJ Harvey – Autumn term
  6. bhdb – Battered eye
  7. Tape/Off – Pixelated Confetti
  8. Don Caballero – Slice Where You Live Like Pie
  9. Mala Lama – Fly (Single)
  10. The Birds Are Spies – Butterfish (Single)
  11. Liela Moss – Prayers for Rain
  12. Saigon Soul Revival – Sắc Hoa Cuộc Sống
  13. Putan Club – Sens la Mort
  14. Verzanski – Snake Charmer
  15. YHWH Nailgun – Animal death already breathing
  16. Empty Threats – Phone call
  17. Radio free alice – Empty words
  18. Clamm – And I try
  19. Macklemore – Fucked up
  20. Sleepazoid – Alice
  21. Wilson Tanner – Blush
  22. Seamus O – Broken Lights
  23. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
  24. Twine – New Old Horse
  25. Anna echo and the high tides – Spinhead
  26. Sparklehorse – Piano Fire
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2025-03-15

Current track

Title

Artist