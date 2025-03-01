The B Side: 2025-03-01

  1. Jane’s addiction – Jane says
  2. The songs of Tom Smith – The longer you leave me
  3. Saskwatch – Then there’s you
  4. Domenique Dumont – Le Soleil Dans Le Monde
  5. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  6. Macklemore – Fucked up
  7. John Glacier – Home
  8. Thee Oh Sees – Toe Cutter thumb buster
  9. Placement – Inertia/heavy
  10. Trust Blinks – Grass is green
  11. Cate le bon – Typical love
  12. Horsegirl – Frontrunner
  13. The Genevieves – Keith
  14. Georgia Oatley – Into the deep Blue
  15. Grup Ses & Go​̈​kalp K – Gartlangabak
  16. Portishead – The rip
  17. Iress – Shamed
  18. Kitchen Witch – Like blood
  19. Indiago – PLB
  20. Laure Anderson – Flying at night
  21. Night Rites – Codrone (Space Haze Version)
  22. Sonic Youth – Campfire
  23. Inshallah – Ta din
  24. Underground Lovers – Spaces
  25. Swapmeet – Ceiling fan
  26. Patio – Inheritance
  27. Theodre Moon – 6 Nights Up ft. Amber Mcintosh
