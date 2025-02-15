The B Side: 2025-02-15

- Opus Kink – St. Paul of the Tarantulas
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric pattern
- RICEWINE – Waterfall
- David Sylvian & Robert Fripp – Jean the birdman
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Coda Chroma – Forest
- Caleb Raymond, Madeline Raymond, Sarah Johnson (Lullaby Project Australia) – Our galaxy
- we see moons – These Lights Lead The Way (Single)
- Iress – Shallow
- Museum Of Natural History – Aspect
- Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
- The Moffs – Another day in the sun
- The Bats – North by North
- War Room – Twothousandandtwo
- Garageland – Fingerpops
- Prophetic Justice Ministry – Stars in the nile
- Pine point – Say it again
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Not cool like NY/ Not cool like LA
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- The Retreads – Telephone
- The Moonies – Sad songs
- East Brunswick all Girls Choir – Essendon 1986
- Slowdive – Star Roving
