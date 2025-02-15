The B Side: 2025-02-15

  1. Opus Kink – St. Paul of the Tarantulas
  2. Georgia Oatley – Geometric pattern
  3. RICEWINE – Waterfall
  4. David Sylvian & Robert Fripp – Jean the birdman
  5. The Genevieves – Parts
  6. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  7. Coda Chroma – Forest
  8. Caleb Raymond, Madeline Raymond, Sarah Johnson (Lullaby Project Australia) – Our galaxy
  9. we see moons – These Lights Lead The Way (Single)
  10. Iress – Shallow
  11. Museum Of Natural History – Aspect
  12. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
  13. The Moffs – Another day in the sun
  14. The Bats – North by North
  15. War Room – Twothousandandtwo
  16. Garageland – Fingerpops
  17. Prophetic Justice Ministry – Stars in the nile
  18. Pine point – Say it again
  19. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Not cool like NY/ Not cool like LA
  20. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  21. The Retreads – Telephone
  22. The Moonies – Sad songs
  23. East Brunswick all Girls Choir – Essendon 1986
  24. Slowdive – Star Roving
