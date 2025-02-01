The B Side: 2025-02-01

- Snarski vs Snarski – Consider the moon
- Brave Mistakes (feat. sweeney) – Candy
- Victoria On The Gras – Jean (single)
- Goat Girl – Below The Waste
- Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids (Single)
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Mode – Sick (Single)
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls (Single)
- Radiohead – My iron lung
- Coda Chroma – Pendulum
- Dumbhead – want light!
- Ella Ion – Hang me out
- JJULIUS – Brinna ut
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- The Moles – Had to be you
- Townhouse – Songs for singing
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Joshua Idehen – Mum does the washing
- The Green Child – Easy Window
- Equal Parts – The Fly
- War Room – Twothousandandtwo
- The Genevieves – Bloody nose
- Fontaines DC – Starburster
- Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
