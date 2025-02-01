The B Side: 2025-02-01

Written by on February 1, 2025

  1. Snarski vs Snarski – Consider the moon
  2. Brave Mistakes (feat. sweeney) – Candy
  3. Victoria On The Gras – Jean (single)
  4. Goat Girl – Below The Waste
  5. Placement – Inertia/Heavy Lids (Single)
  6. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  7. Mode – Sick (Single)
  8. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls (Single)
  9. Radiohead – My iron lung
  10. Coda Chroma – Pendulum
  11. Dumbhead – want light!
  12. Ella Ion – Hang me out
  13. JJULIUS – Brinna ut
  14. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  15. The Moles – Had to be you
  16. Townhouse – Songs for singing
  17. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  18. Joshua Idehen – Mum does the washing
  19. The Green Child – Easy Window
  20. Equal Parts – The Fly
  21. War Room – Twothousandandtwo
  22. The Genevieves – Bloody nose
  23. Fontaines DC – Starburster
  24. Georgia Oatley – Into the deep blue
