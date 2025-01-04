The B Side: 2025-01-04

- Still Corners – White sands
- Ethanol Blend – Run (lies)
- The Super Eight – After grey gardens
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]
- IDLES – Gift horse
- Black Marble – Iron lung
- FREEGOLF – Fite The Heart (single)
- War Room – I Found – Single
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway (Single)
- Watch Us Glow – Light up the night
- Workhorse & Friends – Changing Of The Light
- Ingrid Cold – Brand New Life (Young Marble Giants)
- Joshua Idehen – Mum does the washing
- The Divine Comedy – When The Lights Go Out All Over Europe
- Kae Tempest (feat. Grian Chatten) – I saw light
- Memory 27 – The fear
- Japanese Breakfast – Paprika
- Maybe Starry Skies – Liber sum
- Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 4
- The Medicine Blanket – I am sulphur (single)
- Brave Mistakes – Wicked game
- dust – Joy (guilt)
- King Stingray – Nostalgic
- Birds Are Spies – Lose my mind
- PJ Harvey – Is that all there is?
