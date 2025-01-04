The B Side: 2025-01-04

Written by on January 4, 2025

  1. Still Corners – White sands
  2. Ethanol Blend – Run (lies)
  3. The Super Eight – After grey gardens
  4. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) [Radio Mix 1]
  5. IDLES – Gift horse
  6. Black Marble – Iron lung
  7. FREEGOLF – Fite The Heart (single)
  8. War Room – I Found – Single
  9. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway (Single)
  10. Watch Us Glow – Light up the night
  11. Workhorse & Friends – Changing Of The Light
  12. Ingrid Cold – Brand New Life (Young Marble Giants)
  13. Joshua Idehen – Mum does the washing
  14. The Divine Comedy – When The Lights Go Out All Over Europe
  15. Kae Tempest (feat. Grian Chatten) – I saw light
  16. Memory 27 – The fear
  17. Japanese Breakfast – Paprika
  18. Maybe Starry Skies – Liber sum
  19. Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 4
  20. The Medicine Blanket – I am sulphur (single)
  21. Brave Mistakes – Wicked game
  22. dust – Joy (guilt)
  23. King Stingray – Nostalgic
  24. Birds Are Spies – Lose my mind
  25. PJ Harvey – Is that all there is?
