The B Side: 2024-12-21

Written by on December 21, 2024

  1. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  2. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway (single)
  3. Championne – Bilboquet
  4. The Genevieves – Adore you
  5. SPRINTS – Cathedral
  6. Coldwave – Italia ”06
  7. Warpaint – Common Blue (Single)
  8. The Munch – Caterpillar
  9. Patio – Inheritance
  10. Cumgirl8 – Mercy
  11. Kim Gordon – Bye bye
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  13. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  14. Grian Chatten – Last Time Every Time Forever
  15. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots (single)
  16. Gut Health – Stilleto
  17. Bnny – Take that back
  18. Molly Rocket – She’s cruel (single)
  19. Yirinda – Yuangan (Dugong)
  20. White Note – Lie in lies
  21. Sons of Zoku – Earth chant (acoustic)
  22. TOWNHOUSE – Songs for singing
  23. Sorry – Waxwing
  24. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing gum
  25. The Cure – A forest
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2024-12-21

Current track

Title

Artist