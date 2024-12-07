The B Side: 2024-12-07

- Flyying colours – Big Mess
- Quirkestra – Animals causing anarchy
- Charlie needs braces – This land
- Yves Tumor – Gospel for a new century
- Dandy Buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
- Goon Sax – Psychic
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80’s
- Ariel Pink – Bolivian Soldier
- Fat White Family – I believe in something better
- Midding – Clem’s crime
- Truck train tracktor – Starting at the end again
- Small world experience – Shelf-Life
- Twine – Fruit to ripe
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Baxter Dury – Miami
- War Room – I found
- Placement – Disintegrate
- Moin – Lungs
- Cloning – Wounded healers
- Avant Gardeners – Really good in theory
- OIL! – III
- Basty H – Penguin and Possum
- HOT CHIP X SLEAFORD MODS – Cat burgler
- Grian Chatten – Last Time Every Time Forever
- Bloc Party – Banquet
- Fair Maiden – Joe
- Day for Caroline – When the day breaks
Reader's opinions