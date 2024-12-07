The B Side: 2024-12-07

  1. Flyying colours – Big Mess
  2. Quirkestra – Animals causing anarchy
  3. Charlie needs braces – This land
  4. Yves Tumor – Gospel for a new century
  5. Dandy Buzzkills – I can feed the fish earthworms
  6. Goon Sax – Psychic
  7. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80’s
  8. Ariel Pink – Bolivian Soldier
  9. Fat White Family – I believe in something better
  10. Midding – Clem’s crime
  11. Truck train tracktor – Starting at the end again
  12. Small world experience – Shelf-Life
  13. Twine – Fruit to ripe
  14. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  15. Baxter Dury – Miami
  16. War Room – I found
  17. Placement – Disintegrate
  18. Moin – Lungs
  19. Cloning – Wounded healers
  20. Avant Gardeners – Really good in theory
  21. OIL! – III
  22. Basty H – Penguin and Possum
  23. HOT CHIP X SLEAFORD MODS – Cat burgler
  24. Grian Chatten – Last Time Every Time Forever
  25. Bloc Party – Banquet
  26. Fair Maiden – Joe
  27. Day for Caroline – When the day breaks
