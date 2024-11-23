The B Side: 2024-11-23

Written by on November 23, 2024

  1. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur – Single
  2. Sons of Zoku – Earth chant (acoustic)
  3. LOLA – Fast life (single)
  4. Floodlights – Lessons learnt
  5. Electrelane – The deed
  6. Good Sad Happy Bad – DIY
  7. Home Court – Lepidoptera
  8. The Wants – The motor
  9. Ghyti – Ends meet
  10. Porridge Radio – Sweet
  11. Goat Girl – Gossip (single)
  12. Parvyn – Huna Lai Jio
  13. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move (Single)
  14. Championne – Bilboquet
  15. Pearly Stars – Star
  16. The Green Child – A long Beautiful Flowing Cape
  17. Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams
  18. Sorry – Waxwing
  19. White Town – Your Woman
  20. Fontaines D.C. – Starbuster
  21. G2G – Pop Song
  22. My Cherie and UOMO – Runrunrun
  23. The Nation Two – Letting Go
  24. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  25. Clamor – Hard One
  26. KIng Stingray – Cat 5 (cyclone)
  27. The Cure – All I Ever Am
  28. Ride – Kill Switch
  29. Kim Gordon – The Candy House
  30. PJ Harvey – Good Fortune
