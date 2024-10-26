The B Side: 2024-10-26

- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence (Single)
- Beacs – Motel Maybe (Single)
- WIDOWSPEAK – Sure thing
- Coldwave – The ants
- Left On Seen – Burned Out (ft. Rhys of SoSo) (Single)
- Bnny – Take that back
- Porridge Radio – God of everything else
- The Pretenders – I’ll stand by you
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Final rescue attempt
- Everything Is Recorded feat. Noah Cyrus & Bill Callahan – Porcupine Tattoo (Single)
- Merchandising – February
- The Munch – The puddle
- The Super Eight – After grey gardens
- Mince for Vince – The hydromajestic
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- Stripes – 90’s Breakdance Machine
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
- Lorie – Drift
- Maisie B – Pull the rug
- Claire Birchall – Sink or swim
- Moin featuring Sophia Al-Maria – Lift You
- Floodlights – Can you feel it
- Heinous Crimes – Pass by
- Colourblind – Torched
- Placement – It’s Over
- Amyl and the sniffers – Big Dreams
Reader's opinions