The B Side: 2024-10-26

  1. Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence (Single)
  3. Beacs – Motel Maybe (Single)
  4. WIDOWSPEAK – Sure thing
  5. Coldwave – The ants
  6. Left On Seen – Burned Out (ft. Rhys of SoSo) (Single)
  7. Bnny – Take that back
  8. Porridge Radio – God of everything else
  9. The Pretenders – I’ll stand by you
  10. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Final rescue attempt
  11. Everything Is Recorded feat. Noah Cyrus & Bill Callahan – Porcupine Tattoo (Single)
  12. Merchandising – February
  13. The Munch – The puddle
  14. The Super Eight – After grey gardens
  15. Mince for Vince – The hydromajestic
  16. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  17. Stripes – 90’s Breakdance Machine
  18. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – AHHHH!
  19. Lorie – Drift
  20. Maisie B – Pull the rug
  21. Claire Birchall – Sink or swim
  22. Moin featuring Sophia Al-Maria – Lift You
  23. Floodlights – Can you feel it
  24. Heinous Crimes – Pass by
  25. Colourblind – Torched
  26. Placement – It’s Over
  27. Amyl and the sniffers – Big Dreams
