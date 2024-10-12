The B Side: 2024-10-12

- The Fyoogs – Road to love
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence (Single)
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Little ghost song
- Jonathan Bree – You’re so cool
- Melbourne Indie Voices – The seed
- Parvyn – Irkha
- Springtime – She moved through the fair
- Drug Church – Myopic
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Delivery – Brickwork
- Archers of Loaf – Web in front
- Gut Health – Stiletto (single)
- Merchandising – Journalism
- Starcleaner Reunion – Snowfeel
- Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
- Fievel is Glauque – Love weapon
- Ripple Effect Band – Cyclone
- Spires – Double handed
- Moin and Sophia Al-Maria – Lift you
- Dawnondog – Vengeance
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Oscar the Wild – Roll with the punches
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Concrete Blonde – Happy Birthday
