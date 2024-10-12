The B Side: 2024-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2024

  1. The Fyoogs – Road to love
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence (Single)
  3. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Little ghost song
  4. Jonathan Bree – You’re so cool
  5. Melbourne Indie Voices – The seed
  6. Parvyn – Irkha
  7. Springtime – She moved through the fair
  8. Drug Church – Myopic
  9. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  10. Delivery – Brickwork
  11. Archers of Loaf – Web in front
  12. Gut Health – Stiletto (single)
  13. Merchandising – Journalism
  14. Starcleaner Reunion – Snowfeel
  15. Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
  16. Fievel is Glauque – Love weapon
  17. Ripple Effect Band – Cyclone
  18. Spires – Double handed
  19. Moin and Sophia Al-Maria – Lift you
  20. Dawnondog – Vengeance
  21. Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
  22. Street Legal – Cardio
  23. Oscar the Wild – Roll with the punches
  24. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  25. Concrete Blonde – Happy Birthday
