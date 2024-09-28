The B Side: 2024-09-28

  1. Dom Sensitive – Critical energy
  2. Parvyn – Free To Be Myself (Single)
  3. Coda Chroma – Forest
  4. Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan (SIngle)
  5. Puree – Figure it out
  6. Molly Rocket – She’s cruel (single)
  7. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  8. Bas Jan – Progressive causes
  9. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads will roll
  10. Laetitia Shériff – Deal with this
  11. Spires – Double Handed (Single)
  12. Jonathan Bree – Until we’re done
  13. Thalamus – Tomorrow forever
  14. Jaditr – Age of abundance part 2
  15. Another Dancer – Overfriendly dogs
  16. The Fyoogs – Road to love
  17. Peggy Frew – Country House
  18. Soursob Bob – Plenty of fish
  19. E4444E – Red Flower
  20. Birds are spies – Spin
  21. Moin featuring Olan Monk – Guess it’s wrecked
  22. Twine – Future Exhales
  23. Amyl and the sniffers – Chewing gum
  24. Lenola – Patches
  25. Ricky Albeck – She wasn’t anyone
