The B Side: 2024-09-14

Written by on September 14, 2024

  1. jaditr – Can’t sleep
  2. Ghyti – Ends meet
  3. Clamor – Over the news
  4. Flowerbed – Tustle
  5. Ephemerons – Waterline
  6. Gut Health – Cool Moderator (Single)
  7. Drahla – Default parody
  8. Nylex – Plastic for people
  9. Dom Sensitive – Flowers (single)
  10. Ocean Alley – The comedown
  11. Baron Von Doodie – Colours
  12. The Notwist (feat. Juana Molina) – Al sur
  13. makthaverskan – This time
  14. Druid Fluids – Flutter By (Single)
  15. Pasi Florez – Passion flower
  16. Marks not here – A whole lotta road
  17. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
  18. DJ Trip featuring see saw trance – Trips awkward smile
  19. Amyl and the sniffers – Chewing gum
  20. The public eye – Where are you
  21. Cindy – All weekend
  22. The Fuss – Seeing Blue
  23. G2G – Pop song
  24. Dummy – Blue Dada
  25. Townhouse – Songs for singing
  26. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  27. PJ Harvey – This mess were in
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2024-09-14

Current track

Title

Artist