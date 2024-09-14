The B Side: 2024-09-14

- jaditr – Can’t sleep
- Ghyti – Ends meet
- Clamor – Over the news
- Flowerbed – Tustle
- Ephemerons – Waterline
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator (Single)
- Drahla – Default parody
- Nylex – Plastic for people
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers (single)
- Ocean Alley – The comedown
- Baron Von Doodie – Colours
- The Notwist (feat. Juana Molina) – Al sur
- makthaverskan – This time
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By (Single)
- Pasi Florez – Passion flower
- Marks not here – A whole lotta road
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
- DJ Trip featuring see saw trance – Trips awkward smile
- Amyl and the sniffers – Chewing gum
- The public eye – Where are you
- Cindy – All weekend
- The Fuss – Seeing Blue
- G2G – Pop song
- Dummy – Blue Dada
- Townhouse – Songs for singing
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- PJ Harvey – This mess were in
