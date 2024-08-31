The B Side: 2024-08-31

  1. DEM MOB – I’ll Get By (Single)
  2. A. Swayze and the Ghosts – Tell you all the time (single)
  3. Wake In Fright – Makin’ me forget
  4. EXILES – Wasting Away (Single)
  5. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum (Single)
  6. Broken Loose – Lifeless
  7. The Walkmen – Heaven
  8. The Genevieves – Adore you (single)
  9. Kim Gordon x Model Home – Razzamatazz (Single)
  10. Cumgirl8 – Karma Police (Single)
  11. Atoms for Peace – Stuck together pieces
  12. Cat Power – Nude as the news
  13. Superdose Gangway – Chess
  14. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  15. TV Therapy – Animal control
  16. Jen Lush – Black hammer
  17. Love Like Deloreans – Satellite girls
  18. The Moon Mountaineer – Regeneration
  19. Berlin Tourist – Get Out (Single)
  20. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over (Single)
  21. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey (Single)
  22. King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
  23. The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
  24. Rita Baston – Between the bar (Elliott Smith)
  25. Still Corners – White sands
  26. Lael Neale – I am the river
  27. The Belair Lip Bombs – Lucky nine
