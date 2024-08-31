The B Side: 2024-08-31

- DEM MOB – I’ll Get By (Single)
- A. Swayze and the Ghosts – Tell you all the time (single)
- Wake In Fright – Makin’ me forget
- EXILES – Wasting Away (Single)
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum (Single)
- Broken Loose – Lifeless
- The Walkmen – Heaven
- The Genevieves – Adore you (single)
- Kim Gordon x Model Home – Razzamatazz (Single)
- Cumgirl8 – Karma Police (Single)
- Atoms for Peace – Stuck together pieces
- Cat Power – Nude as the news
- Superdose Gangway – Chess
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- TV Therapy – Animal control
- Jen Lush – Black hammer
- Love Like Deloreans – Satellite girls
- The Moon Mountaineer – Regeneration
- Berlin Tourist – Get Out (Single)
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over (Single)
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey (Single)
- King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
- The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
- Rita Baston – Between the bar (Elliott Smith)
- Still Corners – White sands
- Lael Neale – I am the river
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Lucky nine
