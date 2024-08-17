The B Side: 2024-08-17

- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps (single)
- Chancery Lane – Digital zombies
- Kuiper – Aura
- Confidence Man – Push it up
- Cloud Tangle – Godlike masquerade
- Yesha Patel – Stronger
- Ripple Effect Band – Na-kalamandjarda (single)
- TV Therapy – Animal control
- Protomartyr – Michigan hammers
- The Genevieves – Adore you (single)
- CHAI – End
- Twinlite – Attention
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- The Raincoats – Lola
- My Cherie, uomo – Run, run, run
- Mandlebrot Set – Landslide
- Truck, train, tracktor – Starforce USA
- Pixies – Alec Eiffel
- Japes – Boys
- Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Knights dance
- Total Control – Luxury vacuum
- Mazzy Star – Fade into you
