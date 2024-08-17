The B Side: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  2. Left On Seen – Goosebumps (single)
  3. Chancery Lane – Digital zombies
  4. Kuiper – Aura
  5. Confidence Man – Push it up
  6. Cloud Tangle – Godlike masquerade
  7. Yesha Patel – Stronger
  8. Ripple Effect Band – Na​-​kalamandjarda (single)
  9. TV Therapy – Animal control
  10. Protomartyr – Michigan hammers
  11. The Genevieves – Adore you (single)
  12. CHAI – End
  13. Twinlite – Attention
  14. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  15. The Raincoats – Lola
  16. My Cherie, uomo – Run, run, run
  17. Mandlebrot Set – Landslide
  18. Truck, train, tracktor – Starforce USA
  19. Pixies – Alec Eiffel
  20. Japes – Boys
  21. Elsy Wameyo – UMVA
  22. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Knights dance
  23. Total Control – Luxury vacuum
  24. Mazzy Star – Fade into you
