The B Side: 2024-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2024

  1. SPRINTS – Cathedral
  2. The Super Eight – Standard deviation
  3. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  4. SVVLO – Tropicz prelude
  5. Carla Lippis – The witching hour
  6. Kim Gordon – The believers
  7. Nabihah Iqbal – Ths world couldn’t see us
  8. Newgrounds Death Rugby – No. 1
  9. The Cold Field – All Alone (Single)
  10. The Condos – Attachment
  11. The Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
  12. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical sleep theory
  13. Brave Mistakes – Aching enough
  14. Yesha Patel – Stronger
  15. Gallery One – Rent boy
  16. The Munch – Pass by
  17. Bench Press – Filter
  18. Left on seen – Goosebumps
  19. Dummy – Nullspace
  20. Ride – Killswitch
  21. Divebar Youth – Sharp tongue
  22. Snowy Band – Weeks and Months
  23. Elsy Wameyo – Umva
  24. Feeling Figures – Doors open wide
  25. Nick cave and the Bad seeds – Bright Horses
  26. Emma Russack – Horses
  27. PJ Harvey – Horses in my dreams
  28. Leao – Taeao
  29. Variety – Pooling Rain
  30. Full Flower Moon Band – Baby
  31. Bjork – Joga
