The B Side: 2024-07-20

  1. Crowded House – Magic Piano
  2. Crowded House – Some Greater Plan (for Claire)
  3. Colourblind – Eye to Eye
  4. Colourblind – Coming To Terms
  5. Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep-Seated Issues I’ve Had Since High School
  6. Attica – Changing Tides
  7. The Fyoogs – Beautiful Mind
  8. The Flying Squad – Confessions of a Street Clown
  9. Khruangbin – Fifteen Fifty‐Three
  10. Khruangbin – A Love International
  11. ENOLA – Looking Back
  12. The Decemberists – All I Want Is You
  13. Parsnip – Monument
  14. Parsnip – Kutashta
  15. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  16. Goat Girl – Sleep Talk
  17. Emily Wurramara – Lordy Lordy ft. Tasman Keith
  18. Lankum – Go Dig My Grave (Live in Dublin)
  19. Program – Side by Side
  20. Amyl Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
  21. Loose Lips – One more chance
  22. Pylon – Beep
  23. The Cool Greenhouse – Alexa!
  24. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  25. Beans – Casio Casino
  26. New Age Doom & Lee “Scratch” Perry – Step In Space
