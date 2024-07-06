The B Side: 2024-07-06

- Gratts feat. Alexander Flood – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework
- DIIV – In amber
- Loose Lips – Told you so
- War Room – The Top Floor (Single)
- Panoptique Electrical – For bells
- Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow – Album preview
- The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
- Zombeaches – Dancing through blood
- Dirty Three – Love changes everything II (single)
- Kim Gordon – ECRP (single)
- Fan Girl – Little pig (single)
- Gut health – Separate states (single)
- The Dharma Chain – Greenlight
- Kurralta Park – Contact sports
- Variety – Pooling Rain
- TV Therapy – Animal control
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Pheromoans – Father Austin
- Jim White – Smart Ass Reply
- Tara Jane O’Neil – Seeing Glass
- Oscar the wild – Pinch me please
- Fine – Coasting
- Yirinda – Yuangan (Dugong)
- Emma Feagan – Searching for a home
- Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
- Blood plastic – You don’t need another song
- The Stranglers – Always the sun
Reader's opinions