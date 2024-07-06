The B Side: 2024-07-06

July 6, 2024

  1. Gratts feat. Alexander Flood – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework
  2. DIIV – In amber
  3. Loose Lips – Told you so
  4. War Room – The Top Floor (Single)
  5. Panoptique Electrical – For bells
  6. Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow – Album preview
  7. The Moon Mountaineer – Shoots
  8. Zombeaches – Dancing through blood
  9. Dirty Three – Love changes everything II (single)
  10. Kim Gordon – ECRP (single)
  11. Fan Girl – Little pig (single)
  12. Gut health – Separate states (single)
  13. The Dharma Chain – Greenlight
  14. Kurralta Park – Contact sports
  15. Variety – Pooling Rain
  16. TV Therapy – Animal control
  17. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  18. Pheromoans – Father Austin
  19. Jim White – Smart Ass Reply
  20. Tara Jane O’Neil – Seeing Glass
  21. Oscar the wild – Pinch me please
  22. Fine – Coasting
  23. Yirinda – Yuangan (Dugong)
  24. Emma Feagan – Searching for a home
  25. Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
  26. Blood plastic – You don’t need another song
  27. The Stranglers – Always the sun
