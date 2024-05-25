The B Side: 2024-05-25

- Skinnyfish sound system, B2M, Birdz,Tasman Keith – Smoking Ceremony
- Yirinda – Yuangan (Dugong)
- Mala, Natty,Benjamin Zephaniah – Word and Sound
- Men Seni Suyemin, Kristina Li – Darkwaves
- Bart’s Nightmare – Breakneck Lodge
- Earache – Parasite
- The Strokes – At the door
- The Raincoats – No one’s little girl
- Sweeney – Try to be truly alone
- Stereolab – Dimension M2
- Broadcast – The book lovers
- Cumgirl8 – Quite like love
- Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
- Ricky Albeck – It Goes
- Jess Johns – Stranger
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- War Room – The top floor
- Favoured State – It’s a mess
- Batpiss – Time
- Sachet – The Lodger
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- Ndox Electrique – He Yay Naline
- Sinjin Hawke – Shimmer
- Mc Yallah, Debmaster – Kubali
- Lucidvox – Don’t look away
- Waax – Read receipts
- Zombeaches – No help, no gamble, no god
- Swimsuit – Hard times
