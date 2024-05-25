The B Side: 2024-05-25

  1. Skinnyfish sound system, B2M, Birdz,Tasman Keith – Smoking Ceremony
  2. Yirinda – Yuangan (Dugong)
  3. Mala, Natty,Benjamin Zephaniah – Word and Sound
  4. Men Seni Suyemin, Kristina Li – Darkwaves
  5. Bart’s Nightmare – Breakneck Lodge
  6. Earache – Parasite
  7. The Strokes – At the door
  8. The Raincoats – No one’s little girl
  9. Sweeney – Try to be truly alone
  10. Stereolab – Dimension M2
  11. Broadcast – The book lovers
  12. Cumgirl8 – Quite like love
  13. Summer Flake – Nothing lasts forever
  14. Ricky Albeck – It Goes
  15. Jess Johns – Stranger
  16. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  17. War Room – The top floor
  18. Favoured State – It’s a mess
  19. Batpiss – Time
  20. Sachet – The Lodger
  21. Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
  22. Ndox Electrique – He Yay Naline
  23. Sinjin Hawke – Shimmer
  24. Mc Yallah, Debmaster – Kubali
  25. Lucidvox – Don’t look away
  26. Waax – Read receipts
  27. Zombeaches – No help, no gamble, no god
  28. Swimsuit – Hard times
