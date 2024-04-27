The B Side: 2024-04-27

April 27, 2024

  1. Art Bears – Civilization
  2. Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
  3. Frank Turner feat. Teenage Jones – Girl from the record shop (single)
  4. Apollo Ghosts – Ripping invasives
  5. Mogwai – Hunted by a freak (live)
  6. Dirty Three – Love changes everything (single)
  7. The Advisory Circle – Russian doll
  8. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  9. Anna Echo and High Tides – Eyes in the half light
  10. Morrissey – Interesting drug
  11. September Girls – Left behind
  12. Quebec Echo – Things that are stuck
  13. Maybe Starry Skies – Persei
  14. Woodville Concert Band – One-winged angel (Final Fantasy VIII)
  15. Photograph Your Aura – Walkin away
  16. Twine – Same old problems
  17. Men Seni Suyemin – Dark waves
  18. Arab Strap – Stawberry moon
  19. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
  20. The Dandy Warhols, Frank Black – Danzig with myself
  21. Malcolm McLaren – About her
  22. The Moon Mountaineer – They flew apart
  23. The Triffids – Goodbye little boy
