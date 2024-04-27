The B Side: 2024-04-27

- Art Bears – Civilization
- Ghyti – When tomorrow comes
- Frank Turner feat. Teenage Jones – Girl from the record shop (single)
- Apollo Ghosts – Ripping invasives
- Mogwai – Hunted by a freak (live)
- Dirty Three – Love changes everything (single)
- The Advisory Circle – Russian doll
- Swimsuit – One with the birds
- Anna Echo and High Tides – Eyes in the half light
- Morrissey – Interesting drug
- September Girls – Left behind
- Quebec Echo – Things that are stuck
- Maybe Starry Skies – Persei
- Woodville Concert Band – One-winged angel (Final Fantasy VIII)
- Photograph Your Aura – Walkin away
- Twine – Same old problems
- Men Seni Suyemin – Dark waves
- Arab Strap – Stawberry moon
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
- The Dandy Warhols, Frank Black – Danzig with myself
- Malcolm McLaren – About her
- The Moon Mountaineer – They flew apart
- The Triffids – Goodbye little boy
