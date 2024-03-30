The B Side: 2024-03-30

- The Moon Mountaineer – They Flew apart
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- King stingray – Through the trees
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Cumgirl8 – Glasshour
- Goat girl – Ride Around
- John Glacier and Eartheater – Money Shows
- Drahla – Second rhythm
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- Warpaint – Common Blue
- Gallery one – Rent boy
- Pink Noise Generator – Muster the courage
- Jackulson – Cool Lifestyle
- Lync – Two Feet in Front
- Hole – Miss World
- Jealous – Blackeye
- Hope Springs – Sooner or later
- Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble – Undying love for humanity
- Dean Forever – Ease the nearing
- The Silvermine Tapes – La Vida de la Noche
- Devon Ross – Swim
- Zombeaches feat. Wolfgang Buckley – Now in Red (Single)
- Cultured pigeons – Free willy
- Sachet – The lodger
- Stonefield – Broken stone
- Sweeney – Life goes one
