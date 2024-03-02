The B Side: 2024-03-02

- My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
- The Beautiful Black – Fatally flawed
- Ty Segall – Void
- West Thebarton – Humble heart
- Tonix – Stars that hold us
- Sachet – Redecabbaged
- Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or go
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point omega
- Autolux – Here comes everybody
- Barely passable – I Know You Know
- Yard Act – Fizzy fish
- plantoid – Dog’s life
- Mount Kimbie – Dumb guitar
- Warpaint – Common blue
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Kimya Dawson – Utopian Futures
- Delivery, workhorse – Who makes demands
- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- Lemmings – September
- Towns – Swimming
- Party Pest – Every single day
- Kim Gordon – I’m a man
- John Glacier featuring Eartheater – Money shows
- Drahla – Second Rhythm
- Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
- The Drones – And then they came for me
- Kuiper – Aura
