The B Side: 2024-03-02

  1. My Cherie – Don’t Compare Yourself
  2. The Beautiful Black – Fatally flawed
  3. Ty Segall – Void
  4. West Thebarton – Humble heart
  5. Tonix – Stars that hold us
  6. Sachet – Redecabbaged
  7. Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or go
  8. Elizabeth Prophet – Point omega
  9. Autolux – Here comes everybody
  10. Barely passable – I Know You Know
  11. Yard Act – Fizzy fish
  12. plantoid – Dog’s life
  13. Mount Kimbie – Dumb guitar
  14. Warpaint – Common blue
  15. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  16. Kimya Dawson – Utopian Futures
  17. Delivery, workhorse – Who makes demands
  18. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  19. Lemmings – September
  20. Towns – Swimming
  21. Party Pest – Every single day
  22. Kim Gordon – I’m a man
  23. John Glacier featuring Eartheater – Money shows
  24. Drahla – Second Rhythm
  25. Molly Rocket – Kiss you dead
  26. The Drones – And then they came for me
  27. Kuiper – Aura
