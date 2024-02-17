The B Side: 2024-02-17

- Shugorei & Black Square String Quartet – Overture
- Alright Psycho – Imaginary
- Home Court – From Russia with mud
- Sleater-Kinney – Hell
- Goat Girl – Ride around
- Zombeaches – A taste of oxygen
- Nick Drake – Day is done
- Drahla – Default
- Arian – Magalenha
- The Munch – Puddle
- SPRINTS – Heavy
- St. Loki – Cicada
- Porridge Radio – One for regret
- Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
- The songs of Tom Smith – The longer you leave me
- Clamor – All we are
- Billiam – Sleeping in the mountains
- Shonen Knife – Cycling is fun
- Swimsuit – Carsick
- Mogwai – I know you are but what am I?
- Calexico – End of the world with you
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- Dinosaur Jnr – Freak scene
- The Beautiful Black – Hard times
- It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
- Sweeney – The fear & the failing
- Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
Reader's opinions