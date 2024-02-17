The B Side: 2024-02-17

  1. Shugorei & Black Square String Quartet – Overture
  2. Alright Psycho – Imaginary
  3. Home Court – From Russia with mud
  4. Sleater-Kinney – Hell
  5. Goat Girl – Ride around
  6. Zombeaches – A taste of oxygen
  7. Nick Drake – Day is done
  8. Drahla – Default
  9. Arian – Magalenha
  10. The Munch – Puddle
  11. SPRINTS – Heavy
  12. St. Loki – Cicada
  13. Porridge Radio – One for regret
  14. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
  15. The songs of Tom Smith – The longer you leave me
  16. Clamor – All we are
  17. Billiam – Sleeping in the mountains
  18. Shonen Knife – Cycling is fun
  19. Swimsuit – Carsick
  20. Mogwai – I know you are but what am I?
  21. Calexico – End of the world with you
  22. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  23. Dinosaur Jnr – Freak scene
  24. The Beautiful Black – Hard times
  25. It’s a hoax – Trying for easy
  26. Sweeney – The fear & the failing
  27. Sons of Zoku – Nu Poeme
