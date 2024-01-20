The B Side: 2024-01-20

  1. Bjork – Joga
  2. Gabby’s World – Broken Necks
  3. Hit the Jackpot – Holiday
  4. Alpine – Villages
  5. Nuclear Family – All out of time
  6. Sinjin Hawke – Shimmer
  7. MC Yallah and Debmaster – Kubali
  8. June of 44 – Of information and belief
  9. Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
  10. Avant Gardeners – Bring me the head
  11. Eli and the truth – Henry’s song
  12. Dick Diver – Water Damage
  13. Yard Act – We make hits
  14. Pixies – Where is my head?
  15. The Moffs – Another day in the sun
  16. Michael Beach – Societal breakdown
  17. Ethanol Blend – This mess
  18. Sweeney featuring brave mistakes – Life goes on
  19. DJ Trip – Blunt
  20. Soria Moria – Pirate song
  21. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  22. Dem Mob – Still no justice
  23. Theodore Moon and Mammoth – Saturnalia
  24. e4444e – Wear no flag
  25. Pity Lips – Cellular
  26. Bitchspawn – End credits
  27. Sodastream – Done with everything
