The B Side: 2024-01-20

- Bjork – Joga
- Gabby’s World – Broken Necks
- Hit the Jackpot – Holiday
- Alpine – Villages
- Nuclear Family – All out of time
- Sinjin Hawke – Shimmer
- MC Yallah and Debmaster – Kubali
- June of 44 – Of information and belief
- Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
- Avant Gardeners – Bring me the head
- Eli and the truth – Henry’s song
- Dick Diver – Water Damage
- Yard Act – We make hits
- Pixies – Where is my head?
- The Moffs – Another day in the sun
- Michael Beach – Societal breakdown
- Ethanol Blend – This mess
- Sweeney featuring brave mistakes – Life goes on
- DJ Trip – Blunt
- Soria Moria – Pirate song
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Dem Mob – Still no justice
- Theodore Moon and Mammoth – Saturnalia
- e4444e – Wear no flag
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Bitchspawn – End credits
- Sodastream – Done with everything
