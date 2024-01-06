The B Side: 2024-01-06

  1. Avalon Kane – The keep
  2. dust – Joy(Guilt)
  3. The Belair Lip Bombs – Lucky nine
  4. Kurralta Park – The meat
  5. The Great Artiste – Blonde Greta
  6. Coda Chroma – I’m not fighting it
  7. Parvyn – Across the line
  8. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater people
  9. War Room – Pumpkins
  10. Moody Beaches – Golden days
  11. My Cherie, Uomo – runrunrun
  12. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  13. The Maggie Pills – The freedom club
  14. Nabihah Iqbal – This world couldn’t see us
  15. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  16. Summer Flake – Stranger
  17. Workhorse – Desert
  18. King Krule – Seaforth
  19. Royal Snooze – Calm me down boy
  20. Tropical Fuck Storm – Aspirin
  21. Pink Duke – Putting it off
  22. Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head ?
  23. Ephemerons – Boo
  24. The Pretty Towers – Amber Red
  25. Placement – New Disease
  26. The Native Cats – My risks is art
  27. Visitors – Madlands
  28. Kitchen’s Floor – Haunted House
  29. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – As the carousal swings
