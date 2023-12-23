The B Side: 2023-12-23

December 23, 2023

  1. Johnny Marr – Walk into the sea
  2. Destroyer – Tinseltown
  3. The Dandy Warhols – Godless
  4. Frankie Cosmos – Apathy
  5. Pink Duke – Caught my eye
  6. Kurrulta Park – Meat
  7. Big Town – Dialogue
  8. The Native Cats – My risks is art
  9. Archers of loaf – Web in front
  10. Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head
  11. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the part
  12. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
  13. Sorry – Cigarette Packet
  14. Sandpit – Along the moors
  15. Slowdive – When the sun hits
  16. RVG – Nothing really changes
  17. Bad//Dreems – New breeze
  18. Persei – Maybe starry skies
  19. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  20. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  21. Mitski – Last words of a shooting star
  22. Pity Lips – Cellular
  23. Gut Health – Juvenile retention
  24. The Beths – Silence is golden
  25. Waak Waak Djungi – Black crow
  26. Paradise Motel – Bad light
  27. Sonic Youth – Dirty boots
