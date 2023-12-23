The B Side: 2023-12-23

- Johnny Marr – Walk into the sea
- Destroyer – Tinseltown
- The Dandy Warhols – Godless
- Frankie Cosmos – Apathy
- Pink Duke – Caught my eye
- Kurrulta Park – Meat
- Big Town – Dialogue
- The Native Cats – My risks is art
- Archers of loaf – Web in front
- Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the part
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
- Sorry – Cigarette Packet
- Sandpit – Along the moors
- Slowdive – When the sun hits
- RVG – Nothing really changes
- Bad//Dreems – New breeze
- Persei – Maybe starry skies
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
- Mitski – Last words of a shooting star
- Pity Lips – Cellular
- Gut Health – Juvenile retention
- The Beths – Silence is golden
- Waak Waak Djungi – Black crow
- Paradise Motel – Bad light
- Sonic Youth – Dirty boots
Reader's opinions