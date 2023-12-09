The B Side: 2023-12-09

- Joe Ziffer – Mayday
- Felix Mir – Tourmaline
- Sunsick Daisy – Faith
- Cate Le Bon – Are you with me now?
- FOX Japan – Pity party
- Self Help – Tailgater
- Ubikar – Rein
- Avalon Kane – The keep
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines
- Brave Mistakes – Sit a minute
- Exit Plan – Sellout
- Cable Ties – Say what you mean
- Ndox Electrique – He yay Naline
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
- Lucidvox – Don’t look away
- Mala & Benjamin Zephaniah – Word and sound
- Johnny Seagull and the hot chips – I deal in fire
- Wireheads – Hanging Garden
- Pine Point – Say it again
- Pink Duke – Putting it off
- Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up
- Crack cloud – Please Yourself
- Party Pest – In the shadows
- The Art of flying kites – Keep on
- Georgia Oatley – Spread across me
Reader's opinions