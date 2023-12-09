The B Side: 2023-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2023

  1. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  2. Felix Mir – Tourmaline
  3. Sunsick Daisy – Faith
  4. Cate Le Bon – Are you with me now?
  5. FOX Japan – Pity party
  6. Self Help – Tailgater
  7. Ubikar – Rein
  8. Avalon Kane – The keep
  9. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  10. Phoebe Bridgers – Sidelines
  11. Brave Mistakes – Sit a minute
  12. Exit Plan – Sellout
  13. Cable Ties – Say what you mean
  14. Ndox Electrique – He yay Naline
  15. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  16. Lucidvox – Don’t look away
  17. Mala & Benjamin Zephaniah – Word and sound
  18. Johnny Seagull and the hot chips – I deal in fire
  19. Wireheads – Hanging Garden
  20. Pine Point – Say it again
  21. Pink Duke – Putting it off
  22. Theodore Moon – 6 Nights Up
  23. Crack cloud – Please Yourself
  24. Party Pest – In the shadows
  25. The Art of flying kites – Keep on
  26. Georgia Oatley – Spread across me
