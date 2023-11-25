The B Side: 2023-11-25

  1. Pine point – Say it again
  2. The dove & the wolf – Seven Days
  3. Alpha Beta Fox – Pins and Needles
  4. Dean Forever – Right to try
  5. Mermaidens – I Like to be alone
  6. My Cherie/ Uomo – Run run run
  7. Yellowbird – Humminbirds
  8. The Native Cats – My risks is art
  9. Terrible Truths – See Straight
  10. Jackson Reid & the Heaters – Look me in the eyes
  11. Treehouse – Centre of their world
  12. Haze – Fool the world
  13. Sweat – Red Wave
  14. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  15. Girlfriend Shorts – Haha upset
  16. Thanes – Shake the moon
  17. Cat Power – She belongs to me
  18. Poppy Jean Crawford – Same old tricks
  19. Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head
  20. The Great Artiste – Blonde Greta
  21. GarethGareth – Casanova kid
  22. The Drones – Then they came for me
  23. Mourn – Getrudis, get through this!
  24. Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t talk to me
  25. Avalon Kane – The keep
  26. Broken Waves – Orbit of the moon
