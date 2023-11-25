The B Side: 2023-11-25

- Pine point – Say it again
- The dove & the wolf – Seven Days
- Alpha Beta Fox – Pins and Needles
- Dean Forever – Right to try
- Mermaidens – I Like to be alone
- My Cherie/ Uomo – Run run run
- Yellowbird – Humminbirds
- The Native Cats – My risks is art
- Terrible Truths – See Straight
- Jackson Reid & the Heaters – Look me in the eyes
- Treehouse – Centre of their world
- Haze – Fool the world
- Sweat – Red Wave
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Girlfriend Shorts – Haha upset
- Thanes – Shake the moon
- Cat Power – She belongs to me
- Poppy Jean Crawford – Same old tricks
- Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head
- The Great Artiste – Blonde Greta
- GarethGareth – Casanova kid
- The Drones – Then they came for me
- Mourn – Getrudis, get through this!
- Sympathy Orchestra – Don’t talk to me
- Avalon Kane – The keep
- Broken Waves – Orbit of the moon
Reader's opinions