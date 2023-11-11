The B Side: 2023-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2023

  1. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater people
  2. The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
  3. Pink Duke – Long way down
  4. Romanie – Are we there yet?
  5. The Man Himself – Furrows
  6. Devon Ross – Swim
  7. My Cherie and Uomo – runrunrun
  8. KDA Crew – Djabuganydji Bama
  9. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So said the roach
  10. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the part
  11. The Forks – 1
  12. Polvo – Feather of forgiveness
  13. Championne – Bilboquet
  14. Carla Lippis & the Martial Hearts – Rendezvous
  15. Le Pie – Circles
  16. Sparks – One for the ages
  17. Fleet Foxes – Tiger mountain peasant song
  18. The Empty Threats – Evil eye
  19. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – As the carousel swings
  20. Cookie Monster and the Girls – Me lost me cookie at the disco
  21. Velatine – Morveren
  22. Warpaint – Disco/very
  23. Placement – It’s over
  24. Ebony Emili – Bittersweet
  25. The Howling Fog – The needles falling
