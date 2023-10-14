The B Side: 2023-10-14

- Ella Ion – My own
- Mermaidens – Perfect body
- Ming. – Optic
- RVG – Squid
- King Stingray – Hey Wanhaka
- Gilah – So close, but still so far away
- Smoking Popes – Need you around (remix)
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad levitations
- Wet Fruit – Dandelions at the gate
- Slowdive – When the sun hits
- Kintsugist – Responsible
- Yirinda – Guru (fish)
- Lost Horizons (feat. Karen Peris) – This is the weather
- Pretty in Pink – No one else
- Press Club – No pressure
- Earth Tongue – Hollowing those caves part II
- Maanyung – Patterns
- Brave Mistakes – Sit a minute
- David Bowie – Blackstar
- The Sundays – Here’s where the story ends
- ZZZahara – Girls on SSRIs
- Protomartyr – Rain garden
- Squid – Undergrowth
- SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
