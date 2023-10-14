The B Side: 2023-10-14

Written by on October 14, 2023

  1. Ella Ion – My own
  2. Mermaidens – Perfect body
  3. Ming. – Optic
  4. RVG – Squid
  5. King Stingray – Hey Wanhaka
  6. Gilah – So close, but still so far away
  7. Smoking Popes – Need you around (remix)
  8. The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad levitations
  9. Wet Fruit – Dandelions at the gate
  10. Slowdive – When the sun hits
  11. Kintsugist – Responsible
  12. Yirinda – Guru (fish)
  13. Lost Horizons (feat. Karen Peris) – This is the weather
  14. Pretty in Pink – No one else
  15. Press Club – No pressure
  16. Earth Tongue – Hollowing those caves part II
  17. Maanyung – Patterns
  18. Brave Mistakes – Sit a minute
  19. David Bowie – Blackstar
  20. The Sundays – Here’s where the story ends
  21. ZZZahara – Girls on SSRIs
  22. Protomartyr – Rain garden
  23. Squid – Undergrowth
  24. SONS OF ZOKU – Yumi
