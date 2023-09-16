The B Side: 2023-09-16

Written by on September 16, 2023

  1. Carla Lippis – La malcontenta
  2. Day For Caroline – You aint’ going
  3. Chancery Lane – Trading with a stranger
  4. Seamus O – Camogie
  5. Pottery – Reflection
  6. Destroyer – Tintoretto it’s for you
  7. Turpentine Babycino – Sleep when I’m dead
  8. Dem Mob – Kalala Kutjupa (New Day)
  9. Nabihah Iqbal – Lilac twilight
  10. Mount Kimbie & Andrea Balency – You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)
  11. Yirinda – Guru (fish)
  12. Babeheaven – The hours
  13. Men With Chips – And counting
  14. Heinous Crimes – Popular music
  15. Shame – Snow day
  16. Nylex – Heavy air
  17. Sonic Youth – Pink steam
  18. The Maggie Pills – Bright the brightest light
  19. Elaine Malone – Open season
  20. Kate Bush – Wuthering heights
  21. Dean Forever – No more free
  22. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the part
  23. Placement – It’s over
  24. Lost Horizons (feat Porridge Radio) – One for regret
  25. The Mars Volta – The requisition (acoustic)
  26. Coldwave – Conflict
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-16

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2023-09-16

Current track

Title

Artist