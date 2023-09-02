The B Side: 2023-09-02

  1. Gratts – Sun circles
  2. Coda Chroma – Health
  3. Amanda Palmer and the Righteous Babes – Last day of our acqaintance
  4. Slag Queens – Best western
  5. Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
  6. Chancery Lane – Downtown
  7. Life Without Buildings – Philip
  8. The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it in
  9. Goat Girl – Cracker drool
  10. Kim and the Cinders – Kill kill kill
  11. Pinkshinyultrablast – Songs
  12. Cable Ties – Deep breath out
  13. Porridge Radio – Birthday party
  14. The Maggie Pills – Well
  15. Body Type – Futurism
  16. Nabihah Iqbal – Sunflower
  17. Velvet Negroni – Legal tender
  18. Sonic Youth – Bull in the heather
  19. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  20. RAT!hammock – June
  21. Maraby Band – Plead me slack
  22. Dust – Joy (Guilt)
  23. Anya Anastasia – Losing wild
  24. MONO KIOSKO – Infinity pool
  25. Big Town – 2057
