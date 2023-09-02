The B Side: 2023-09-02

- Gratts – Sun circles
- Coda Chroma – Health
- Amanda Palmer and the Righteous Babes – Last day of our acqaintance
- Slag Queens – Best western
- Sunflower Aquarium – Edit
- Chancery Lane – Downtown
- Life Without Buildings – Philip
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Suck it in
- Goat Girl – Cracker drool
- Kim and the Cinders – Kill kill kill
- Pinkshinyultrablast – Songs
- Cable Ties – Deep breath out
- Porridge Radio – Birthday party
- The Maggie Pills – Well
- Body Type – Futurism
- Nabihah Iqbal – Sunflower
- Velvet Negroni – Legal tender
- Sonic Youth – Bull in the heather
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- RAT!hammock – June
- Maraby Band – Plead me slack
- Dust – Joy (Guilt)
- Anya Anastasia – Losing wild
- MONO KIOSKO – Infinity pool
- Big Town – 2057
