The B Side: 2023-08-19

Written by on August 19, 2023

  1. Workhorse – Desert
  2. Sarah Masters vs Leigh Stardust – She started throwing things
  3. Hey Harriett – Hearts in the ocean
  4. Jen Lush – Icon- song 1
  5. Belle of Chaos – Speed meditation
  6. Smite for Tiger – Treat you good
  7. Sunsick Daisy – I’m coming home
  8. Theodore Moon (feat. Amber Mcintosh) – 6 nights up
  9. jbd – Ring now to avoid disappointment
  10. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  11. Blitzbombs – Wunderbar
  12. Coldwave – Buster
  13. Flat Stanley – Tank girl
  14. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Devil made me do it
  15. Loopole – Motions
  16. Church Moms – Cigarette
  17. Placement – New Disease
  18. Bad//Dreems – No Island
  19. Wireheads – Flowers
  20. Ethanol Blend – What’s in my head
  21. Felix Mir – Dazed plus Woozy
  22. Mandlebrot Set – Landslide
  23. Glowing – Poppy
  24. Cult Nonsense – In the Yeah
