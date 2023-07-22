The B Side: 2023-07-22

  1. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  2. Wireheads – Hanging garden
  3. The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit – Soft serve
  4. Hammock – Love in the void
  5. Shady nasty – G SHOCK
  6. Springtime – Will to power
  7. Crack Cloud – Please yourself
  8. !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – It’s grey It’s grey (It’s grey)
  9. Sputnik Sweetheart – Heavenly
  10. Taleen Kali – Flower of life
  11. Theodore Moon Social Change & Indigomerkaba – Seagulls
  12. Ainsley Farrell – Fireworks
  13. Lastlings – Perfect world
  14. Lost Horizons (feat. John Grant) – Cordelia
  15. Gratts – Sun circles
  16. Cat Lucky – Bedroom dance floor
  17. Charlie needs Braces – Pride
  18. Peach PRC – Favourite person
  19. The Cold Field – Ride the breeze
  20. Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
  21. Protomartyr – Elimination dances
  22. Goon Sax – Psychic
  23. Coda Chroma – Attic
  24. Parvyn – Sa
  25. Wing Defence – Relocate (acoustic)
