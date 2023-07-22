The B Side: 2023-07-22

- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
- Wireheads – Hanging garden
- The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit – Soft serve
- Hammock – Love in the void
- Shady nasty – G SHOCK
- Springtime – Will to power
- Crack Cloud – Please yourself
- !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – It’s grey It’s grey (It’s grey)
- Sputnik Sweetheart – Heavenly
- Taleen Kali – Flower of life
- Theodore Moon Social Change & Indigomerkaba – Seagulls
- Ainsley Farrell – Fireworks
- Lastlings – Perfect world
- Lost Horizons (feat. John Grant) – Cordelia
- Gratts – Sun circles
- Cat Lucky – Bedroom dance floor
- Charlie needs Braces – Pride
- Peach PRC – Favourite person
- The Cold Field – Ride the breeze
- Coldwave – Spurs for business cards
- Protomartyr – Elimination dances
- Goon Sax – Psychic
- Coda Chroma – Attic
- Parvyn – Sa
- Wing Defence – Relocate (acoustic)
