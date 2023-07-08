The B Side: 2023-07-08

- Lost Horizons (feat. Rosie Blair) – Flutter
- Beacon Bloom and Tim Enso – Fallen flower
- Dean Forever – Right to try
- The Condos – Attachment
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red altar
- King Stingray – Lookin’ out
- RAT!hammock – June
- Squid – If you had seen the bull’s swimming attempts you would have stayed away
- Placement – New disease
- DEM MOB – Soul of the lion
- The Smile – We don’t know what tomorrow brings
- Naaki Soul – Summer palace
- Bjork – Bachelorette
- Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
- Theodore Moon featuring Amber McIntosh – 6 nights up
- King Krule – Seaforth
- Pool Toy – Ride
- Animal Collective – Car Keys
- Twine – My God
- Felix Mir – Noisette
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Cumgirl8 – Gothgirl1
- Men I trust – Say, can you hear
- Carla dal forno – Come around
- This is the kit – Stuck in a room
- The Cranberries – Dreams
