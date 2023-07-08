The B Side: 2023-07-08

Written by on July 8, 2023

  1. Lost Horizons (feat. Rosie Blair) – Flutter
  2. Beacon Bloom and Tim Enso – Fallen flower
  3. Dean Forever – Right to try
  4. The Condos – Attachment
  5. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red altar
  6. King Stingray – Lookin’ out
  7. RAT!hammock – June
  8. Squid – If you had seen the bull’s swimming attempts you would have stayed away
  9. Placement – New disease
  10. DEM MOB – Soul of the lion
  11. The Smile – We don’t know what tomorrow brings
  12. Naaki Soul – Summer palace
  13. Bjork – Bachelorette
  14. Skinnyfish Sound System – Nguddja
  15. Theodore Moon featuring Amber McIntosh – 6 nights up
  16. King Krule – Seaforth
  17. Pool Toy – Ride
  18. Animal Collective – Car Keys
  19. Twine – My God
  20. Felix Mir – Noisette
  21. Wireheads – Flowers
  22. Cumgirl8 – Gothgirl1
  23. Men I trust – Say, can you hear
  24. Carla dal forno – Come around
  25. This is the kit – Stuck in a room
  26. The Cranberries – Dreams
