The B Side: 2023-06-10

- Naaki Soul – All art ever made
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Blackpenny – Simple life
- Velvet Negroni – Legal tender
- King Hannah – Like a prayer (extended version)
- Nick Drake – Three hours
- John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three hours
- Protomartyr – Polacrilex kid
- Night Rites – Light over earth
- The Church – The hypnogogue
- Blur – The narcissist
- CG8 – Goth girl 1
- Twine – My god
- Kurralta Park – All they want
- Mambali – Legend of the devil dance
- Midnight Oil – I don’t wanna be the one
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
- Spinifex Gum (with Mo Ju) – Make it rain
- Sputnik Sweetheart – Something more
- Body Type – Futurism
- The Voidz – Prophecy of the Dragon
- Sparks – When you leave
- Jess Johns – Stranger
