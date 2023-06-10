The B Side: 2023-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2023

  1. Naaki Soul – All art ever made
  2. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  3. Blackpenny – Simple life
  4. Velvet Negroni – Legal tender
  5. King Hannah – Like a prayer (extended version)
  6. Nick Drake – Three hours
  7. John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three hours
  8. Protomartyr – Polacrilex kid
  9. Night Rites – Light over earth
  10. The Church – The hypnogogue
  11. Blur – The narcissist
  12. CG8 – Goth girl 1
  13. Twine – My god
  14. Kurralta Park – All they want
  15. Mambali – Legend of the devil dance
  16. Midnight Oil – I don’t wanna be the one
  17. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  18. Spinifex Gum (with Mo Ju) – Make it rain
  19. Sputnik Sweetheart – Something more
  20. Body Type – Futurism
  21. The Voidz – Prophecy of the Dragon
  22. Sparks – When you leave
  23. Jess Johns – Stranger
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Oscillate Wildly: 2023-06-10

Previous post

Heavy Petal: 2023-06-10

Current track

Title

Artist