The B Side: 2023-05-27

  1. Justin Towns Earle – The saint of lost causes
  2. Sons of Zoku – Earth chant
  3. William Street Strikers – Tammy
  4. The Man Himself – Illerati
  5. Naaki Soul – Summer palace
  6. The Goon sax – She knows
  7. War Room – Pumpkins
  8. Squid – Sludge
  9. Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Satanic slumber party part 2 (midnight in sodom)
  10. The Howling Fog – Let the sun die
  11. Sunflower Aquarium – Intro
  12. Little Simz – Two worlds apart
  13. Twine – My god
  14. Joby Talbot – Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy score
  15. King Stingray – Milkumana
  16. Baker Boy – Meditjin
  17. Skinnyfish Sound System – Smoking Ceremony
  18. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater people
  19. Katie Aspel – Here
  20. Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
  21. Carissa Nyalu – Ocean Air
  22. Birdz featuring Ecca Vandal – Place of dreams
  23. Theodore Moon – 6 nights up
  24. Dem Mob – Soul of the Lion
  25. Spinifex Gum – Malungungu
  26. Frank Yamma – Beginning of the day
  27. Larrtjannga and Ahua – Garrkuluk
