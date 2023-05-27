The B Side: 2023-05-27

- Justin Towns Earle – The saint of lost causes
- Sons of Zoku – Earth chant
- William Street Strikers – Tammy
- The Man Himself – Illerati
- Naaki Soul – Summer palace
- The Goon sax – She knows
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Squid – Sludge
- Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Satanic slumber party part 2 (midnight in sodom)
- The Howling Fog – Let the sun die
- Sunflower Aquarium – Intro
- Little Simz – Two worlds apart
- Twine – My god
- Joby Talbot – Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy score
- King Stingray – Milkumana
- Baker Boy – Meditjin
- Skinnyfish Sound System – Smoking Ceremony
- Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater people
- Katie Aspel – Here
- Tilly Tjala Thomas – Ngana Nyunyi
- Carissa Nyalu – Ocean Air
- Birdz featuring Ecca Vandal – Place of dreams
- Theodore Moon – 6 nights up
- Dem Mob – Soul of the Lion
- Spinifex Gum – Malungungu
- Frank Yamma – Beginning of the day
- Larrtjannga and Ahua – Garrkuluk
Reader's opinions