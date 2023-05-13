The B Side: 2023-05-13

- Ainslee Farrell – Fireworks
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- Steve Mason – Mars man
- The Art of Flying Kites – Thee sun and moon
- Alexander Flood – Oscillate
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
- Theodore Moon (feat. Amber McIntosh) – 6 nights up
- MGMT – Time to pretend
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
- Eugene the City – Coming up for air
- Astrid Oster Mortensen – O
- Snail Mail – Adore you
- Coda Chroma – Fingers
- Isolated Gate – As the great brain pulsates
- Mere Women – WYG
- Tropical Fuck Storm – The planet of straw men
- Moody Beaches – Golden days
- Cibo Matto – Sugar water
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I have never been there
- Ella Ion – Red
- Feist – In lightning
- Velatine – Whisper park
- Cloud Nothings – No future no past
- Dirty Three – Horse
