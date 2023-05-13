The B Side: 2023-05-13

Written by on May 13, 2023

  1. Ainslee Farrell – Fireworks
  2. Wireheads – Hook echo
  3. Steve Mason – Mars man
  4. The Art of Flying Kites – Thee sun and moon
  5. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  6. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus eyes
  7. Theodore Moon (feat. Amber McIntosh) – 6 nights up
  8. MGMT – Time to pretend
  9. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  10. Sette Bello – Wake up the dead
  11. Eugene the City – Coming up for air
  12. Astrid Oster Mortensen – O
  13. Snail Mail – Adore you
  14. Coda Chroma – Fingers
  15. Isolated Gate – As the great brain pulsates
  16. Mere Women – WYG
  17. Tropical Fuck Storm – The planet of straw men
  18. Moody Beaches – Golden days
  19. Cibo Matto – Sugar water
  20. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Mexico, I have never been there
  21. Ella Ion – Red
  22. Feist – In lightning
  23. Velatine – Whisper park
  24. Cloud Nothings – No future no past
  25. Dirty Three – Horse
