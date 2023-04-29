The B Side: 2023-04-29

  1. Isolated Gate – Mankind will disappear
  2. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  3. The Shacks – Trip to Japan
  4. Isabel Rumble – Precious Burden
  5. Girl Friday – It needs you
  6. Alvvays – Atop a cake
  7. Modal Melodies – Occupants
  8. Dean Forever – Reverse
  9. Jade Imagine – Cold Memory
  10. Twine – Same Old Problems
  11. Colourblind – Longsleeves
  12. Blowers – Sick of you
  13. Girlfriend Shorts – Don’t Forget Your Floaties
  14. Itchy and the Nits – Beat it Bozo
  15. RAAVE Tapes – Stabs
  16. Eaten by dogs – Bloody Heels
  17. Dom And The Wizards – Outlaws and Cops
  18. RVG – Squid
  19. Tropical Fuck Storm – Aspirin
  20. Blackpenny – Music Only Changes When We Want It To Change
  21. Blackpenny – Don’t Tell People Your Dreams
  22. June of 44 – On Information and Belief
  23. Sleaford Mods – Force 10 from Navarone
  24. Velatine – Whisper Park
  25. Royal Snooze – Calm me down boy
  26. Pixies – Where is my mind
