The B Side: 2023-04-15

  1. Springtime – Penumbra
  2. Katie Pomery – Way too far
  3. A Beacon School – Dot
  4. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  5. Domenique Dumont – Le Soleil Dans Le Monde
  6. Sui Zhen – Another Life
  7. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  8. Gang of Four – Damaged Goods
  9. Built To Spill – Carry The Zero
  10. Dinosaur Jr – Feel the Pain
  11. Kurralta Park – Waste That
  12. Adam Cirillo – Hello, Where Are You?
  13. Dilettantes – Leonard
  14. Jessamine – Say What You Can
  15. Future Utopia and Kae Tempest – We Were, We Still Are
  16. Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
  17. Modest Mouse – Float On
  18. War Room – Pumpkins
  19. Sturt Avenue – Talk
  20. Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
  21. Constant Mongrel – Experts In Skin
  22. Kitchen’s Floor – Before Dawn
  23. Total Control – Luxury Vacuum
  24. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  25. Exek – Weight Loss/Henry’s Dream
  26. Jim White (With Aimee Mann) – Static on the Radio
