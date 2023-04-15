The B Side: 2023-04-15

- Springtime – Penumbra
- Katie Pomery – Way too far
- A Beacon School – Dot
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
- Domenique Dumont – Le Soleil Dans Le Monde
- Sui Zhen – Another Life
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Gang of Four – Damaged Goods
- Built To Spill – Carry The Zero
- Dinosaur Jr – Feel the Pain
- Kurralta Park – Waste That
- Adam Cirillo – Hello, Where Are You?
- Dilettantes – Leonard
- Jessamine – Say What You Can
- Future Utopia and Kae Tempest – We Were, We Still Are
- Flyying Colours – I Live In A Small Town
- Modest Mouse – Float On
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Sturt Avenue – Talk
- Jessie’s Overalls – Growing Up
- Constant Mongrel – Experts In Skin
- Kitchen’s Floor – Before Dawn
- Total Control – Luxury Vacuum
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
- Exek – Weight Loss/Henry’s Dream
- Jim White (With Aimee Mann) – Static on the Radio
