The Algae Rhythm: 2024-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2024

  1. Zero 7 – Futures
  2. Meg Mac – Give me My Name Back
  3. Moaning Lisa – Too Many
  4. Black Valley Scribes – Picture
  5. My Cherie – runrunrun
  6. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  7. Katy Steele – Where’s The Laughter
  8. Holly Throsby – Not The Girl You Think You Are
  9. Gordi, Alex Lahy – Dino’s
  10. Emma Swift – Queen Jane Approximately
  11. Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
  12. Robert Forster – Crazy Jane on the Day of Judgment
  13. Empire of the Sun – Changes
  14. Cat Empire – Brighter Than Gold
  15. D Dumbo – Walrus
  16. Django Django – Storm
  17. Pip Blom – Tinfoil
  18. Mark Ronson feat King Princess – Pieces of Us
  19. The Tommy Hawks – Staying Home
  20. Gypsy and the Cat – Leaving Home
  21. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  22. Midnight Mares – Beyond Matinee
  23. Pine Point – Say It Again
  24. Red Winter feat Callum Drage – Heartbreaker
  25. Jack River with Genesis Owuso – Endless Summer
  26. Them feat Van Morrison – I Put A Spell on You
  27. Lisa Mann – That’s All
  28. Miss Bix and the Blues Fix – I Gotta Get Off This Ride
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Rise Above: 2024-08-14

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-08-14

Current track

Title

Artist