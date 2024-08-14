The Algae Rhythm: 2024-08-14

- Zero 7 – Futures
- Meg Mac – Give me My Name Back
- Moaning Lisa – Too Many
- Black Valley Scribes – Picture
- My Cherie – runrunrun
- Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
- Katy Steele – Where’s The Laughter
- Holly Throsby – Not The Girl You Think You Are
- Gordi, Alex Lahy – Dino’s
- Emma Swift – Queen Jane Approximately
- Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
- Robert Forster – Crazy Jane on the Day of Judgment
- Empire of the Sun – Changes
- Cat Empire – Brighter Than Gold
- D Dumbo – Walrus
- Django Django – Storm
- Pip Blom – Tinfoil
- Mark Ronson feat King Princess – Pieces of Us
- The Tommy Hawks – Staying Home
- Gypsy and the Cat – Leaving Home
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Midnight Mares – Beyond Matinee
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Red Winter feat Callum Drage – Heartbreaker
- Jack River with Genesis Owuso – Endless Summer
- Them feat Van Morrison – I Put A Spell on You
- Lisa Mann – That’s All
- Miss Bix and the Blues Fix – I Gotta Get Off This Ride
Reader's opinions