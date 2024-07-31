The Algae Rhythm: 2024-07-31

Written by on July 31, 2024

  1. Massive Attack – Safe from Harm
  2. Charm of Finches – Middle of Your Mess
  3. Jess Cornelius – Kitchen Floor
  4. Blue Wren – History
  5. Mum’s Favourite – Loveboat
  6. Aleksiah – Pretty Picture
  7. Olympia – Nervous Riders
  8. Emilee South – My Baby Don’t Return My Calls
  9. Lowtide – Elizabeth Tower
  10. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Picture on the Wall
  11. Delaney and Bonnie ( with Eric Clapton) – Comin’ Home
  12. Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
  13. Care Le Bon – I Was Born on the Wrong Day
  14. Angus and Julia Stone – Little Bird
  15. Brittany Howard – What Now
  16. Lisa Mitchell – Stevie
  17. Robert Forster – Always
  18. Augie March – Fake Jive
  19. Middle Kids – Terrible News
  20. Cold War Kids – Love is Mystical
  21. The Stepkids – Sweet Salvation
  22. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  23. Nonnie – Nectar
  24. The Sundials – Baby
  25. Courtney Barnett – Nameless, Faceless
  26. Tourist – Lightning
  27. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers – Looking Back
  28. Catch 23 – Liar’s Club
  29. 8 Ball Aitken – Knocking at Your Door
