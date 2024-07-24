The Algae Rhythm: 2024-07-24

July 24, 2024

  1. Air – Alone in Kyoto
  2. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  3. Hayley Mary – Fall in Love
  4. Jen Lush – Vermillion
  5. Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Medusa
  6. China Roses – Pump Up The Volume
  7. Coterie – Killing It Off
  8. Grace Cummings – On and On
  9. Middle Kids – Bend
  10. Sarah Vaughn – Black Coffee
  11. Mick Harvey – Coffee Colour
  12. Josh Willow and the Kingfishers – Coffee
  13. Cat Power – Satisfaction
  14. Radiohead – There There
  15. Bright Eyes – Approximate Sunlight
  16. Georgia Mulligan – Singing Stripe
  17. Tame Impala – No Choice
  18. Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
  19. Black Sorrows – Cannonball Cafe
  20. Chris Rea – The Blue Cafe
  21. Joni Mitchell – Chinese Café Unchained Melody
  22. Bindi Blacker – Kali
  23. The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
  24. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  25. Obscura Hail – Playing Dead
  26. Paul Buddy and Sidewinders Blues Band – Money in Love
  27. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Coloured Glasses
  28. David Rotundo Band – Funky Side of Town
