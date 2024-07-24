The Algae Rhythm: 2024-07-24

- Air – Alone in Kyoto
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Hayley Mary – Fall in Love
- Jen Lush – Vermillion
- Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Medusa
- China Roses – Pump Up The Volume
- Coterie – Killing It Off
- Grace Cummings – On and On
- Middle Kids – Bend
- Sarah Vaughn – Black Coffee
- Mick Harvey – Coffee Colour
- Josh Willow and the Kingfishers – Coffee
- Cat Power – Satisfaction
- Radiohead – There There
- Bright Eyes – Approximate Sunlight
- Georgia Mulligan – Singing Stripe
- Tame Impala – No Choice
- Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
- Black Sorrows – Cannonball Cafe
- Chris Rea – The Blue Cafe
- Joni Mitchell – Chinese Café Unchained Melody
- Bindi Blacker – Kali
- The Dainty Morsels – Little Miss Green
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Obscura Hail – Playing Dead
- Paul Buddy and Sidewinders Blues Band – Money in Love
- Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps – Rose Coloured Glasses
- David Rotundo Band – Funky Side of Town
Reader's opinions